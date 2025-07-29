Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) with a beta value of 0.85 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) kicked off on Monday, down -4.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.52. Over the past 52 weeks, HRMY has traded in a range of $26.47-$41.61.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.13%. With a float of $43.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 268 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.54%, operating margin of 26.18%, and the pretax margin is 26.47%.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is 24.06%, while institutional ownership is 79.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 202,009. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 9,844 for $35.56, making the entire transaction worth $350,083.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc’s (HRMY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.28%.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc’s (HRMY) raw stochastic average was set at 83.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.99 in the near term. At $38.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.97.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.05 billion has total of 57,424K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 714,730 K in contrast with the sum of 145,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 184,730 K and last quarter income was 45,560 K.