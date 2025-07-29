Harrow Inc (HROW) is expecting 36.44% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) opened lower -3.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $36.19. Price fluctuations for HROW have ranged from $20.85 to $59.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 129.49% at the time writing. With a float of $30.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 382 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.53%, operating margin of 2.12%, and the pretax margin is -10.12%.

Harrow Inc (HROW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harrow Inc is 16.81%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 462,033. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $30.80, taking the stock ownership to the 90,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,204 for $30.37, making the entire transaction worth $461,794. This insider now owns 105,000 shares in total.

Harrow Inc (HROW) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harrow Inc (HROW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3046.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harrow Inc (HROW)

Looking closely at Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.06%.

During the past 100 days, Harrow Inc’s (HROW) raw stochastic average was set at 81.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.89 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.51. However, in the short run, Harrow Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.24. Second resistance stands at $37.62. The third major resistance level sits at $38.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.45.

Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) Key Stats

There are currently 36,685K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 199,610 K according to its annual income of -17,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,830 K and its income totaled -17,780 K.