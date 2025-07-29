Hecla Mining Co (HL) plunged -2.61 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) on Monday, plunged -2.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.14. Within the past 52 weeks, HL’s price has moved between $4.41 and $7.68.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 115.12%. With a float of $585.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $632.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1830 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.52%, operating margin of 10.76%, and the pretax margin is 8.64%.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hecla Mining Co is 7.42%, while institutional ownership is 66.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 126,047. In this transaction VP – Principal Acctg. Officer of this company sold 18,926 shares at a rate of $6.66, taking the stock ownership to the 59,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $4.99, making the entire transaction worth $99,786. This insider now owns 348,169 shares in total.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Hecla Mining Co (HL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.75 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 237.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Co (HL)

The latest stats from [Hecla Mining Co, HL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 18.42 million was inferior to 20.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.09%.

During the past 100 days, Hecla Mining Co’s (HL) raw stochastic average was set at 62.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.14. The third major resistance level sits at $6.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.74.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.78 billion based on 632,563K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 929,930 K and income totals 35,800 K. The company made 261,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.