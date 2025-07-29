Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) volume exceeds 1.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) stock price up 4.54% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.74. HP’s price has ranged from $14.65 to $41.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -66.51%. With a float of $95.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.39%, operating margin of 11.35%, and the pretax margin is 11.66%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Helmerich & Payne, Inc is 3.98%, while institutional ownership is 101.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 99,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,800 shares at a rate of $26.25, taking the stock ownership to the 30,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 37,356 for $27.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,011,600. This insider now owns 54,606 shares in total.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Helmerich & Payne, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.23%.

During the past 100 days, Helmerich & Payne, Inc’s (HP) raw stochastic average was set at 23.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.73 in the near term. At $17.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.44.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.74 billion, the company has a total of 99,420K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,757 M while annual income is 344,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,016 M while its latest quarter income was 1,650 K.