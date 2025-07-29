Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) kicked off at the price of $21.9: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) kicked off on Monday, up 2.82% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.3. Over the past 52 weeks, HSAI has traded in a range of $3.52-$24.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 11.46%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 388.93%. With a float of $99.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1020 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.0%, operating margin of -4.45%, and the pretax margin is -0.54%.

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hesai Group ADR is 5.81%, while institutional ownership is 41.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 22,732,678. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,007,534 for $22.55, making the entire transaction worth $22,719,892.

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 388.93% per share during the next fiscal year.

Take a look at Hesai Group ADR’s (HSAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Looking closely at Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.83%.

During the past 100 days, Hesai Group ADR’s (HSAI) raw stochastic average was set at 80.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.78. However, in the short run, Hesai Group ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.85. Second resistance stands at $23.80. The third major resistance level sits at $24.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.75.

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.31 billion has total of 131,160K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 284,570 K in contrast with the sum of -14,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,390 K and last quarter income was -2,420 K.