HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 28.41%

On Monday, HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) was 10.11% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.4. A 52-week range for HPK has been $7.82 – $17.01.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.57%. With a float of $18.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.73%, operating margin of 31.25%, and the pretax margin is 16.21%.

HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HighPeak Energy Inc stocks. The insider ownership of HighPeak Energy Inc is 84.94%, while institutional ownership is 20.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08 ’24, was worth 242,186. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 17,262 shares at a rate of $14.03, taking the stock ownership to the 4,976,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $15.54, making the entire transaction worth $1,554,000. This insider now owns 4,959,255 shares in total.

HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK)

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.55%.

During the past 100 days, HighPeak Energy Inc’s (HPK) raw stochastic average was set at 47.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.65 in the near term. At $10.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.22. The third support level lies at $8.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) Key Stats

There are 126,067K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.30 billion. As of now, sales total 1,069 M while income totals 95,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 257,450 K while its last quarter net income were 36,340 K.