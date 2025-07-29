Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) posted a 23.28% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) was 1.79% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $57.65. A 52-week range for HIMS has been $13.47 – $72.98.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 17.22%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.71%. With a float of $190.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1637 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.04%, operating margin of 6.16%, and the pretax margin is 6.71%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hims & Hers Health Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Hims & Hers Health Inc is 14.92%, while institutional ownership is 70.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 150,976. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 13,750 for $56.00, making the entire transaction worth $770,000. This insider now owns 278,654 shares in total.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.64% during the next five years compared to 17.22% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 33.71 million, its volume of 40.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.89%.

During the past 100 days, Hims & Hers Health Inc’s (HIMS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.66 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.16 in the near term. At $61.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.58.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Key Stats

There are 223,832K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.13 billion. As of now, sales total 1,477 M while income totals 126,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 586,010 K while its last quarter net income were 49,490 K.