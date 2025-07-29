HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.20%

A new trading day began on Monday, with HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) stock price down -2.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.27. HIVE’s price has ranged from $1.26 to $5.54 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.63%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -240.00%. With a float of $213.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.61%, operating margin of -55.42%, and the pretax margin is 1.38%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 14.08%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

The latest stats from [HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd, HIVE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 28.7 million was superior to 14.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.79%.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.37. The third major resistance level sits at $2.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. The third support level lies at $2.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 475.77 million, the company has a total of 225,812K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 115,280 K while annual income is -3,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31,160 K while its latest quarter income was 140 K.