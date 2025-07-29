Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) volume exceeds 0.62 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) stock price down -4.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.7. HYLN’s price has ranged from $1.11 to $4.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -12.81% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $118.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 93 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.65%, operating margin of -2115.78%, and the pretax margin is -1636.0%.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corporation is 32.18%, while institutional ownership is 29.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 5,650. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer. of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 241,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 20,000 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $22,600. This insider now owns 573,002 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.45% during the next five years compared to -12.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 142.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.06%.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0993 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1164 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4688, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0213. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6933 in the near term. At $1.7567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5983, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5033.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 285.63 million, the company has a total of 174,820K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,510 K while annual income is -52,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 490 K while its latest quarter income was -17,250 K.