Immunic Inc (IMUX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) opened lower -3.57% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. Price fluctuations for IMUX have ranged from $0.56 to $2.11 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 26.01% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.99% at the time writing. With a float of $92.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.82 million.

In an organization with 91 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Immunic Inc (IMUX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Immunic Inc is 3.42%, while institutional ownership is 47.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 16,694. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 36,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s President and COO bought 12,512 for $0.79, making the entire transaction worth $9,884. This insider now owns 12,512 shares in total.

Immunic Inc (IMUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.24% during the next five years compared to 26.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Immunic Inc (IMUX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immunic Inc (IMUX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.36 million. That was better than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.79%.

During the past 100 days, Immunic Inc’s (IMUX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0741 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0787 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8381, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0559. However, in the short run, Immunic Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1533. Second resistance stands at $1.2267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9133.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Key Stats

There are currently 95,818K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 103.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -100,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -25,470 K.