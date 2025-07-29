Intel Corp (INTC) last year’s performance of 3.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) was -0.10% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $20.7. A 52-week range for INTC has been $17.67 – $31.56.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 205.99%. With a float of $4.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.38 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 108900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.76%, operating margin of -22.84%, and the pretax margin is -22.31%.

Intel Corp (INTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intel Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Intel Corp is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 64.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11 ’25, was worth 1,022,662,551. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 63,731,985 shares at a rate of $16.05, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’24, when Company’s EVP & GM, CCG sold 25,000 for $26.00, making the entire transaction worth $650,000. This insider now owns 273,258 shares in total.

Intel Corp (INTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intel Corp (INTC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intel Corp (INTC)

Looking closely at Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), its last 5-days average volume was 117.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 93.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.36%.

During the past 100 days, Intel Corp’s (INTC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.64 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.80. However, in the short run, Intel Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.10. Second resistance stands at $21.51. The third major resistance level sits at $21.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.82.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Key Stats

There are 4,362,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 90.52 billion. As of now, sales total 53,101 M while income totals -18,756 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,667 M while its last quarter net income were -821,000 K.