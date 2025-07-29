Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) last year’s performance of 12.44% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock price down -3.57% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.6. NTLA’s price has ranged from $5.90 to $27.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -20.04%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.79%. With a float of $97.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 403 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 88.67%, operating margin of -1187.36%, and the pretax margin is -1154.1%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Intellia Therapeutics Inc is 5.95%, while institutional ownership is 92.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 104,617. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,462 shares at a rate of $14.02, taking the stock ownership to the 106,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technical Officer sold 1,022 for $9.82, making the entire transaction worth $10,036. This insider now owns 95,369 shares in total.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.65% during the next five years compared to -20.04% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.02 million, its volume of 5.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.69%.

During the past 100 days, Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s (NTLA) raw stochastic average was set at 82.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.58 in the near term. At $14.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.36 billion, the company has a total of 103,583K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,880 K while annual income is -519,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,630 K while its latest quarter income was -114,330 K.