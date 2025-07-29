Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.47%

On Monday, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) opened lower -0.17% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $65.5. Price fluctuations for IBKR have ranged from $25.92 to $65.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 27.01%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.51% at the time writing. With a float of $421.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $435.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2998 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.6%, operating margin of 76.02%, and the pretax margin is 85.73%.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Interactive Brokers Group Inc is 3.38%, while institutional ownership is 88.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31 ’25, was worth 29,634. In this transaction Director of this company bought 135 shares at a rate of $219.51, taking the stock ownership to the 2,476 shares.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.84% during the next five years compared to 27.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

The latest stats from [Interactive Brokers Group Inc, IBKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.4 million was inferior to 7.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.63%.

During the past 100 days, Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s (IBKR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.76 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.18. The third major resistance level sits at $67.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.26. The third support level lies at $63.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) Key Stats

There are currently 1,690,500K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,185 M according to its annual income of 755,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,480 M and its income totaled 224,000 K.