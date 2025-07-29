INTZ (Intrusion Inc) dropped -9.27 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) kicked off on Monday, down -9.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Over the past 52 weeks, INTZ has traded in a range of $0.35-$7.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.91%. With a float of $17.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.88%, operating margin of -125.75%, and the pretax margin is -127.39%.

Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Intrusion Inc is 11.51%, while institutional ownership is 3.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 2,124. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,091 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 654,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 250 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $230. This insider now owns 653,781 shares in total.

Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.91% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intrusion Inc’s (INTZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.49 million, its volume of 0.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.65%.

During the past 100 days, Intrusion Inc’s (INTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 58.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.99 in the near term. At $2.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.59.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.00 million has total of 19,895K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,770 K in contrast with the sum of -7,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,780 K and last quarter income was -2,100 K.