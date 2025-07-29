Investors finally get a glimpse of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) volume hitting the figure of 25.55 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock price down -0.34% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $194.08. GOOG’s price has ranged from $142.66 to $208.70 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 26.76%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.08%. With a float of $5.04 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.44 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 183323 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.94%, operating margin of 32.68%, and the pretax margin is 37.61%.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Alphabet Inc is 58.31%, while institutional ownership is 27.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 3,448,820. In this transaction Director of this company sold 18,566 shares at a rate of $185.76, taking the stock ownership to the 243,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $185.76, making the entire transaction worth $2,786,400. This insider now owns 240,400 shares in total.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.12% during the next five years compared to 26.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alphabet Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.39, a number that is poised to hit 2.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

The latest stats from [Alphabet Inc, GOOG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 32.44 million was superior to 24.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.55%.

During the past 100 days, Alphabet Inc’s (GOOG) raw stochastic average was set at 90.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.02 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $176.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $194.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $196.33. The third major resistance level sits at $197.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $191.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $190.40. The third support level lies at $188.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2334.01 billion, the company has a total of 12,135,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 350,018 M while annual income is 100,118 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90,234 M while its latest quarter income was 34,540 M.