Investors finally get a glimpse of Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) volume hitting the figure of 28.62 million.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) on Monday, plunged -3.77% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. Within the past 52 weeks, ABEV’s price has moved between $1.76 and $2.63.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -2.22% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.57%. With a float of $15.65 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.65 billion.

In an organization with 43000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.46%, operating margin of 24.68%, and the pretax margin is 21.67%.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Brewers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ambev S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.55% during the next five years compared to -2.22% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 33.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.44%.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A. ADR’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 36.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.05 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.06 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.23. However, in the short run, Ambev S.A. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.34. Second resistance stands at $2.39. The third major resistance level sits at $2.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.25. The third support level lies at $2.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.99 billion based on 15,757,657K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,585 M and income totals 2,677 M. The company made 3,840 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 630,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.