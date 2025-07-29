Investors finally get a glimpse of Beyond Inc (BYON) volume hitting the figure of 3.75 million.

On Monday, Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) opened higher 2.08% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.09. Price fluctuations for BYON have ranged from $3.54 to $15.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -9.95% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.59% at the time writing. With a float of $56.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 610 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.69%, operating margin of -12.62%, and the pretax margin is -18.02%.

Beyond Inc (BYON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Beyond Inc is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 53.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 22,000. In this transaction President & CFO of this company sold 2,200 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 60,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,200 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $22,000.

Beyond Inc (BYON) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.74% during the next five years compared to -9.95% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Beyond Inc (BYON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Inc (BYON)

Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) saw its 5-day average volume 4.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.59%.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Inc’s (BYON) raw stochastic average was set at 83.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.50 in the near term. At $10.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.71. The third support level lies at $9.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) Key Stats

There are currently 57,679K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 594.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,395 M according to its annual income of -258,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 231,750 K and its income totaled -39,910 K.