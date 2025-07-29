Investors finally get a glimpse of California Resources Corporation (CRC) volume hitting the figure of 1.05 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) stock price up 3.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $49.41. CRC’s price has ranged from $30.97 to $60.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.49%. With a float of $78.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1550 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.0%, operating margin of 23.96%, and the pretax margin is 18.91%.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of California Resources Corporation is 12.42%, while institutional ownership is 85.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 50,930,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 17 for $44.49, making the entire transaction worth $775. This insider now owns 43,462 shares in total.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are California Resources Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.54%.

During the past 100 days, California Resources Corporation’s (CRC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.65 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.67 in the near term. At $52.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.48. The third support level lies at $48.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.54 billion, the company has a total of 89,175K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,198 M while annual income is 376,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 912,000 K while its latest quarter income was 115,000 K.