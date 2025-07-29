Investors finally get a glimpse of Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) volume hitting the figure of 0.58 million.

On Monday, Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) opened lower -6.15% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $23.89. Price fluctuations for JACK have ranged from $16.63 to $60.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.56% at the time writing. With a float of $18.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8168 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.35%, operating margin of 5.25%, and the pretax margin is -0.28%.

Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jack In The Box, Inc is 4.09%, while institutional ownership is 116.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 4,419. In this transaction SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of this company sold 152 shares at a rate of $29.07, taking the stock ownership to the 25,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer sold 328 for $39.16, making the entire transaction worth $12,844. This insider now owns 29,320 shares in total.

Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.56% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK)

The latest stats from [Jack In The Box, Inc, JACK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.20%.

During the past 100 days, Jack In The Box, Inc’s (JACK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.21 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.41. The third major resistance level sits at $24.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.43. The third support level lies at $20.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) Key Stats

There are currently 18,879K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 423.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,571 M according to its annual income of -36,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 336,700 K and its income totaled -142,230 K.