Investors finally get a glimpse of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) volume hitting the figure of 1.22 million.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) on Monday, plunged -4.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $43.36. Within the past 52 weeks, LEGN’s price has moved between $27.34 and $59.62.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 0.79% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.29%. With a float of $181.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2609 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.51%, operating margin of -32.49%, and the pretax margin is -27.11%.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corp ADR is 1.44%, while institutional ownership is 46.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 688,723. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 642 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $28,890.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.07 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.55%.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.05 in the near term. At $44.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.74. The third support level lies at $38.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.64 billion based on 183,763K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 627,240 K and income totals -177,030 K. The company made 195,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -100,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.