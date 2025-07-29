Investors finally get a glimpse of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) volume hitting the figure of 1.28 million.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) on Monday, soared 9.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.42. Within the past 52 weeks, NESR’s price has moved between $5.20 and $9.89.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 11.99% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.53%. With a float of $80.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.35 million.

In an organization with 6554 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.53%, operating margin of 10.25%, and the pretax margin is 7.24%.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of National Energy Services Reunited Corp is 16.96%, while institutional ownership is 60.67%.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.17% during the next five years compared to 11.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) Trading Performance Indicators

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.92%.

During the past 100 days, National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s (NESR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.72. However, in the short run, National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.21. Second resistance stands at $7.41. The third major resistance level sits at $7.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.27. The third support level lies at $6.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 677.10 million based on 96,453K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,302 M and income totals 76,310 K. The company made 303,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.