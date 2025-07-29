Investors finally get a glimpse of Nike, Inc (NKE) volume hitting the figure of 22.63 million.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) kicked off on Monday, up 3.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $76.27. Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has traded in a range of $52.28-$90.62.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.29% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.82%. With a float of $1.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

In an organization with 77800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.73%, operating margin of 7.99%, and the pretax margin is 8.39%.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Nike, Inc is 20.92%, while institutional ownership is 67.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 7,951,900. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of this company sold 110,000 shares at a rate of $72.29, taking the stock ownership to the 842,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 110,000 for $72.29, making the entire transaction worth $7,951,900.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.56% during the next five years compared to 6.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nike, Inc’s (NKE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nike, Inc (NKE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 17.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.69%.

During the past 100 days, Nike, Inc’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 96.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.62 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.82. However, in the short run, Nike, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.30. Second resistance stands at $81.36. The third major resistance level sits at $82.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.50. The third support level lies at $75.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 117.03 billion has total of 1,479,127K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,309 M in contrast with the sum of 3,219 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,097 M and last quarter income was 211,000 K.