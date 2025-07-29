Investors finally get a glimpse of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) volume hitting the figure of 1.34 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) stock price up 3.56% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.52. NRIX’s price has ranged from $8.18 to $29.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -38.86% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.33%. With a float of $74.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 286 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.79%, operating margin of -260.75%, and the pretax margin is -233.61%.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Nurix Therapeutics Inc is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 110.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 70,243. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,198 shares at a rate of $11.33, taking the stock ownership to the 33,724 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,198 for $11.16, making the entire transaction worth $69,170.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.78% during the next five years compared to -38.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.86%.

During the past 100 days, Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s (NRIX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.76 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.31 in the near term. At $12.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.18. The third support level lies at $10.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 912.04 million, the company has a total of 76,449K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 54,550 K while annual income is -193,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 44,060 K while its latest quarter income was -43,460 K.