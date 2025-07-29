Investors finally get a glimpse of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) volume hitting the figure of 5.43 million.

On Monday, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) was -1.43% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $118.45. A 52-week range for PDD has been $87.11 – $155.67.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.06%. With a float of $1.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.39 billion.

In an organization with 23465 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.73%, operating margin of 24.47%, and the pretax margin is 29.54%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PDD Holdings Inc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of PDD Holdings Inc ADR is 2.61%, while institutional ownership is 28.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25 ’25, was worth 198,970. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,000 for $97.45, making the entire transaction worth $3,898,000.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.29, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.11%.

During the past 100 days, PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s (PDD) raw stochastic average was set at 66.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.73. However, in the short run, PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $119.65. Second resistance stands at $122.54. The third major resistance level sits at $124.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.35. The third support level lies at $110.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Key Stats

There are 1,392,146K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 162.15 billion. As of now, sales total 53,955 M while income totals 15,403 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,184 M while its last quarter net income were 2,031 M.