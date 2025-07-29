Investors finally get a glimpse of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) volume hitting the figure of 8.04 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) stock price down -2.74% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.56. PTON’s price has ranged from $2.83 to $10.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -11.89%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.33%. With a float of $372.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2918 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.01%, operating margin of -4.79%, and the pretax margin is -6.66%.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Peloton Interactive Inc is 6.45%, while institutional ownership is 86.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 131,822. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,633 shares at a rate of $6.39, taking the stock ownership to the 35,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 20,633 for $6.39, making the entire transaction worth $131,822.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 62.03% during the next five years compared to -11.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Peloton Interactive Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

The latest stats from [Peloton Interactive Inc, PTON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.41 million was inferior to 13.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.37%.

During the past 100 days, Peloton Interactive Inc’s (PTON) raw stochastic average was set at 52.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.64. The third major resistance level sits at $6.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.17. The third support level lies at $6.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.54 billion, the company has a total of 389,965K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,701 M while annual income is -551,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 624,000 K while its latest quarter income was -47,700 K.