Investors finally get a glimpse of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) volume hitting the figure of 0.87 million.

On Monday, Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) was -3.37% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $33.19. A 52-week range for SMPL has been $30.47 – $40.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.33%. With a float of $92.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 316 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.62%, operating margin of 14.85%, and the pretax margin is 13.19%.

Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Simply Good Foods Co stocks. The insider ownership of Simply Good Foods Co is 8.47%, while institutional ownership is 95.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 200,297. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 6,050 shares at a rate of $33.11, taking the stock ownership to the 98,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11 ’25, when Company’s SVP & General Manager, Quest sold 5,000 for $37.25, making the entire transaction worth $186,260. This insider now owns 12,839 shares in total.

Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.04%.

During the past 100 days, Simply Good Foods Co’s (SMPL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.82 in the near term. At $33.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.32. The third support level lies at $30.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) Key Stats

There are 100,541K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.22 billion. As of now, sales total 1,331 M while income totals 139,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 380,960 K while its last quarter net income were 41,100 K.