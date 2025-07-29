Investors finally get a glimpse of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) volume hitting the figure of 27.65 million.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) kicked off on Monday, down -4.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has traded in a range of $3.94-$24.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 109.62%. With a float of $360.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 842 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.69%, operating margin of -184.97%, and the pretax margin is -192.18%.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc is 10.16%, while institutional ownership is 41.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 27,838. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,800 shares at a rate of $9.94, taking the stock ownership to the 153,949 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s CEO sold 254,376 for $9.36, making the entire transaction worth $2,379,916. This insider now owns 1,749,790 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)

The latest stats from [SoundHound AI Inc, SOUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 35.87 million was inferior to 39.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.69%.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.91 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.66. The third major resistance level sits at $13.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.40. The third support level lies at $9.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.52 billion has total of 401,734K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 84,690 K in contrast with the sum of -350,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,130 K and last quarter income was 129,930 K.