Investors finally get a glimpse of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) volume hitting the figure of 5.06 million.

On Monday, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) opened lower -0.23% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.27. Price fluctuations for UWMC have ranged from $3.80 to $9.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.49% at the time writing. With a float of $171.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 86.21%, operating margin of 9.15%, and the pretax margin is -6.56%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 15.34%, while institutional ownership is 57.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 1,696,153. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 400,036 shares at a rate of $4.24, taking the stock ownership to the 1,698,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 400,036 for $4.23, making the entire transaction worth $1,692,152. This insider now owns 2,099,028 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) saw its 5-day average volume 7.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.84%.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.29 in the near term. At $4.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. The third support level lies at $4.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,599,201K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,164 M according to its annual income of 14,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 224,790 K and its income totaled -13,680 K.