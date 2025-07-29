Investors finally get a glimpse of Walmart Inc (WMT) volume hitting the figure of 12.28 million.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) kicked off on Monday, up 0.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $97.47. Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has traded in a range of $66.67-$105.30.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 6.82%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.86%. With a float of $4.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.99 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2100000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.88%, operating margin of 4.33%, and the pretax margin is 3.69%.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Walmart Inc is 45.53%, while institutional ownership is 35.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 24 ’25, was worth 1,855,840. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 19,416 shares at a rate of $95.58, taking the stock ownership to the 4,412,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 4,000 for $95.14, making the entire transaction worth $380,560. This insider now owns 1,056,455 shares in total.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.99% during the next five years compared to 6.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Walmart Inc’s (WMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walmart Inc (WMT)

The latest stats from [Walmart Inc, WMT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.79 million was inferior to 19.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.90%.

During the past 100 days, Walmart Inc’s (WMT) raw stochastic average was set at 84.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.65. The third major resistance level sits at $99.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.55. The third support level lies at $96.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 778.97 billion has total of 7,980,418K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 680,985 M in contrast with the sum of 19,436 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 165,609 M and last quarter income was 4,487 M.