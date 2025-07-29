Investors must take note of AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) performance last week, which was 4.88%.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) on Monday, plunged -0.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.71. Within the past 52 weeks, AGNC’s price has moved between $7.85 and $10.85.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -4.32% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.88%. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.04 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.04%, operating margin of 452.47%, and the pretax margin is 55.92%.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 39.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 196,697. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 11,000 for $9.61, making the entire transaction worth $105,717.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.43% during the next five years compared to -4.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.24 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) saw its 5-day average volume 25.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 26.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.87%.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 68.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.76 in the near term. At $9.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.53. The third support level lies at $9.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.88 billion based on 1,020,375K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,949 M and income totals 863,000 K. The company made 846,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 50,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.