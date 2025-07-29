Investors must take note of Alcoa Corp’s (AA) performance last week, which was -0.97%.

On Monday, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) was -0.52% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $30.84. A 52-week range for AA has been $21.53 – $47.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 149.09%. With a float of $257.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.84%, operating margin of 13.13%, and the pretax margin is 10.57%.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alcoa Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corp is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 76.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 22 ’24, was worth 1,009,431. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 23,867 shares at a rate of $42.29, taking the stock ownership to the 57,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 22 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 23,867 for $42.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,009,430.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 149.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alcoa Corp (AA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corp (AA)

The latest stats from [Alcoa Corp, AA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.0 million was inferior to 6.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.43%.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corp’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 64.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.09 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.87. The third major resistance level sits at $32.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.57. The third support level lies at $28.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

There are 258,902K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.94 billion. As of now, sales total 11,895 M while income totals 60,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,018 M while its last quarter net income were 164,000 K.