Investors must take note of Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s (ABUS) performance last week, which was 6.69%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) kicked off on Monday, up 4.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has traded in a range of $2.70-$4.72.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 33.46% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.61%. With a float of $148.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.48 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -50.68%, operating margin of -1427.5%, and the pretax margin is -1195.86%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corp is 22.38%, while institutional ownership is 59.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 804,850. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 53,114 for $3.20, making the entire transaction worth $170,098.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.61% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s (ABUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 100.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.58%.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.10 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. However, in the short run, Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.42. Second resistance stands at $3.49. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. The third support level lies at $3.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 641.62 million has total of 191,527K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,170 K in contrast with the sum of -69,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,760 K and last quarter income was -24,530 K.