Investors must take note of Chewy Inc’s (CHWY) performance last week, which was -4.17%.

On Monday, Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) opened at On Monday, remained unchanged from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $36.31. Price fluctuations for CHWY have ranged from $19.75 to $48.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.65% at the time writing. With a float of $192.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.24%, operating margin of 1.03%, and the pretax margin is 1.25%.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chewy Inc is 53.75%, while institutional ownership is 41.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 1,250,000,010. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 29,940,120 shares at a rate of $41.75, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 132,948 for $42.08, making the entire transaction worth $5,594,452. This insider now owns 572,304 shares in total.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.65% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chewy Inc (CHWY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) saw its 5-day average volume 5.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.11%.

During the past 100 days, Chewy Inc’s (CHWY) raw stochastic average was set at 34.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.06 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.57 in the near term. At $36.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.69. The third support level lies at $35.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Key Stats

There are currently 415,210K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,861 M according to its annual income of 392,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,116 M and its income totaled 62,400 K.