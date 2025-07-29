Investors must take note of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (CLF) performance last week, which was 5.63%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) on Monday, plunged -1.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.44. Within the past 52 weeks, CLF’s price has moved between $5.63 and $15.71.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -199.75%. With a float of $485.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $494.68 million.

In an organization with 30000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.29%, operating margin of -9.54%, and the pretax margin is -11.51%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is 1.86%, while institutional ownership is 73.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 822,036. In this transaction EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec of this company sold 120,000 shares at a rate of $6.85, taking the stock ownership to the 492,249 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 120,000 for $6.85, making the entire transaction worth $822,038.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.61 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 34.55 million. That was better than the volume of 26.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.86%.

During the past 100 days, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (CLF) raw stochastic average was set at 88.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.81. However, in the short run, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.45. Second resistance stands at $11.64. The third major resistance level sits at $11.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.82. The third support level lies at $10.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.57 billion based on 494,695K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,185 M and income totals -754,000 K. The company made 4,629 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -495,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.