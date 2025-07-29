Investors must take note of Kinross Gold Corp’s (KGC) performance last week, which was -1.32%.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) kicked off on Monday, down -2.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.09. Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has traded in a range of $7.84-$16.52.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 6.28%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.71%. With a float of $1.22 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.23 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.42%, operating margin of 34.46%, and the pretax margin is 32.92%.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corp is 0.62%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.21% during the next five years compared to 6.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kinross Gold Corp’s (KGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

The latest stats from [Kinross Gold Corp, KGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.44 million was inferior to 21.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.09%.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corp’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.25. The third major resistance level sits at $16.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.21. The third support level lies at $14.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.27 billion has total of 1,226,788K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,149 M in contrast with the sum of 948,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,498 M and last quarter income was 368,000 K.