Investors must take note of Nebius Group N.V’s (NBIS) performance last week, which was 0.73%.

On Monday, Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) was 2.69% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $51.37. A 52-week range for NBIS has been $14.09 – $58.16.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.41% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -86.32%. With a float of $188.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.41 million.

The firm has a total of 1371 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.71%, operating margin of -304.76%, and the pretax margin is -243.46%.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nebius Group N.V stocks. The insider ownership of Nebius Group N.V is 20.70%, while institutional ownership is 33.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 4,015,995. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,905 for $28.98, making the entire transaction worth $287,068.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.32% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 77.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nebius Group N.V, NBIS], we can find that recorded value of 7.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.22%.

During the past 100 days, Nebius Group N.V’s (NBIS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.29. The third major resistance level sits at $55.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.02.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Key Stats

There are 235,754K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.57 billion. As of now, sales total 117,500 K while income totals -641,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 55,300 K while its last quarter net income were -113,600 K.