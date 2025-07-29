Investors must take note of Pan American Silver Corp’s (PAAS) performance last week, which was -3.26%.

On Monday, Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) opened lower -2.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $29.14. Price fluctuations for PAAS have ranged from $17.86 to $31.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -11.01%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 142.98% at the time writing. With a float of $360.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.73%, operating margin of 23.67%, and the pretax margin is 21.47%.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 57.88%.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.15% during the next five years compared to -11.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

The latest stats from [Pan American Silver Corp, PAAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.27 million was inferior to 4.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.83%.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.28. The third major resistance level sits at $29.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.76. The third support level lies at $27.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Key Stats

There are currently 361,916K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,819 M according to its annual income of 111,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 773,200 K and its income totaled 168,700 K.