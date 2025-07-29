Investors must take note of PureCycle Technologies Inc’s (PCT) performance last week, which was -9.00%.

On Monday, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) was -3.51% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.4. A 52-week range for PCT has been $4.50 – $17.37.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -514.21% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.39%. With a float of $174.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 157 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5239.43%, operating margin of -9121.58%, and the pretax margin is -12327.59%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PureCycle Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc is 2.91%, while institutional ownership is 74.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06 ’25, was worth 4,996,596. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 619,925 shares at a rate of $8.06, taking the stock ownership to the 34,077,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,264,393 for $4.69, making the entire transaction worth $20,000,003. This insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.67% during the next five years compared to -514.21% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1690.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.86%.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.40 in the near term. At $15.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.13. The third support level lies at $13.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

There are 179,788K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.67 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -289,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,580 K while its last quarter net income were 8,830 K.