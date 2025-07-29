Investors must take note of Senseonics Holdings Inc’s (SENS) performance last week, which was -6.52%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) on Monday, plunged -2.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Within the past 52 weeks, SENS’s price has moved between $0.25 and $1.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 27.24% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.11%. With a float of $689.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $754.29 million.

In an organization with 117 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 7.19%, operating margin of -296.0%, and the pretax margin is -312.47%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Senseonics Holdings Inc is 8.56%, while institutional ownership is 11.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12 ’24, was worth 123,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 1,388,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $12,500. This insider now owns 1,413,087 shares in total.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.36% during the next five years compared to 27.24% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Trading Performance Indicators

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.49 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.11%.

During the past 100 days, Senseonics Holdings Inc’s (SENS) raw stochastic average was set at 26.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0334 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0411 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5214, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5847. However, in the short run, Senseonics Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5548. Second resistance stands at $0.5695. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5791. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5305, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5209. The third support level lies at $0.5062 if the price breaches the second support level.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 407.40 million based on 654,216K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,470 K and income totals -78,620 K. The company made 6,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.