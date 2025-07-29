Investors must take note of SL Green Realty Corp’s (SLG) performance last week, which was -2.22%.

A new trading day began on Monday, with SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) stock price down -3.54% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $60.65. SLG’s price has ranged from $45.15 to $82.81 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -52.62%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1035.98%. With a float of $70.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1221 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.8%, operating margin of 21.6%, and the pretax margin is -1.93%.

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp is 6.65%, while institutional ownership is 81.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 151,525. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $60.61, taking the stock ownership to the 937 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,500 for $60.10, making the entire transaction worth $150,261.

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1035.98% per share during the next fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SL Green Realty Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 150.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

The latest stats from [SL Green Realty Corp, SLG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.89 million was inferior to 0.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.87%.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 61.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.60 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.03. The third major resistance level sits at $61.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.24. The third support level lies at $55.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.45 billion, the company has a total of 71,306K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 886,270 K while annual income is 30,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 241,920 K while its latest quarter income was -5,200 K.