Investors must take note of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s (TME) performance last week, which was 1.46%.

On Monday, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) was 1.41% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $21.3. A 52-week range for TME has been $9.41 – $22.50.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 11.19% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.26%. With a float of $571.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5353 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.11%, operating margin of 39.97%, and the pretax margin is 40.14%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is 0.86%, while institutional ownership is 88.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26 ’25, was worth 18,854,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 436,815 for $18.74, making the entire transaction worth $8,187,490.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.94% during the next five years compared to 11.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) saw its 5-day average volume 4.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.98%.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 91.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.65 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.94 in the near term. At $22.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.13. The third support level lies at $20.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are 1,716,077K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.44 billion. As of now, sales total 3,951 M while income totals 924,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,014 M while its last quarter net income were 592,000 K.