Investors must take note of Walt Disney Co’s (DIS) performance last week, which was -0.39%.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) stock price down -0.91% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $121.47. DIS’s price has ranged from $80.10 to $124.69 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -16.36% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.60%. With a float of $1.80 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 billion.

In an organization with 233000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.1%, operating margin of 14.55%, and the pretax margin is 11.47%.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Walt Disney Co is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 72.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 110,845. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $110.84, taking the stock ownership to the 46,831 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 22 ’25, when Company’s Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer sold 689 for $108.76, making the entire transaction worth $74,936. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.07% during the next five years compared to -16.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Walt Disney Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.78%.

During the past 100 days, Walt Disney Co’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.26. However, in the short run, Walt Disney Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $121.22. Second resistance stands at $122.06. The third major resistance level sits at $122.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.04. The third support level lies at $118.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 216.39 billion, the company has a total of 1,797,746K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 91,361 M while annual income is 4,972 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,621 M while its latest quarter income was 3,275 M.