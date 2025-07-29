Investors must take note of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (WBD) performance last week, which was 7.03%.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) stock price up 1.56% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.49. WBD’s price has ranged from $6.64 to $13.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 91.07%. With a float of $2.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.46%, operating margin of -25.97%, and the pretax margin is -28.7%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is 5.65%, while institutional ownership is 68.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 4,999,994. In this transaction of this company sold 353,334 shares at a rate of $14.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 176,903 for $11.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,963,623.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.07% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)

The latest stats from [Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, WBD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 98.36 million was superior to 46.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.19%.

During the past 100 days, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (WBD) raw stochastic average was set at 97.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.06. The third major resistance level sits at $14.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.31. The third support level lies at $13.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.89 billion, the company has a total of 2,454,764K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,321 M while annual income is -11,311 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,979 M while its latest quarter income was -453,000 K.