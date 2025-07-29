IonQ Inc (IONQ) with a beta value of 2.53 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Monday, with IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) stock price down -1.92% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $43.17. IONQ’s price has ranged from $6.22 to $54.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -85.81%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.09%. With a float of $252.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 407 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.07%, operating margin of -592.84%, and the pretax margin is -753.06%.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc is 3.52%, while institutional ownership is 38.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 2,264,720. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 47,478 shares at a rate of $47.70, taking the stock ownership to the 555,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 11 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,789 for $43.14, making the entire transaction worth $292,864. This insider now owns 60,839 shares in total.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.26% during the next five years compared to -85.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IonQ Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 257.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Looking closely at IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ), its last 5-days average volume was 16.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 23.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.36%.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 78.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.51 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.06. However, in the short run, IonQ Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.10. Second resistance stands at $45.86. The third major resistance level sits at $47.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.91.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.08 billion, the company has a total of 261,633K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,070 K while annual income is -331,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,570 K while its latest quarter income was -32,250 K.