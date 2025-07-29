Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) last year’s performance of 38.75% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) kicked off on Monday, down -2.98% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.37. Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has traded in a range of $4.37-$6.95.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.98% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.55%. With a float of $5.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.33 billion.

The firm has a total of 96705 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 124.22%, operating margin of 23.13%, and the pretax margin is 23.13%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 18.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 692,440.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.47% during the next five years compared to 1.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s (ITUB) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR, ITUB], we can find that recorded value of 26.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 28.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.59%.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 59.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.12 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.37. The third major resistance level sits at $6.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.92.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.94 billion has total of 10,780,953K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,179 M in contrast with the sum of 7,617 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,010 M and last quarter income was 1,794 M.