Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 23,743 M

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) kicked off on Monday, down -1.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $168.3. Over the past 52 weeks, JNJ has traded in a range of $140.68-$169.99.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 0.55% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.74%. With a float of $2.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.41 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 139800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.92%, operating margin of 24.42%, and the pretax margin is 30.18%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Johnson & Johnson is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 73.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 3,129,830. In this transaction EVP, Innovative Medicine, R&D of this company sold 19,137 shares at a rate of $163.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,658 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 19,137 for $163.55, making the entire transaction worth $3,129,831.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to 0.55% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.35, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) saw its 5-day average volume 8.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.02%.

During the past 100 days, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) raw stochastic average was set at 86.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $167.76 in the near term. At $169.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $170.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $161.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 400.31 billion has total of 2,406,073K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 88,821 M in contrast with the sum of 14,066 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 23,743 M and last quarter income was 5,537 M.