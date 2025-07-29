JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) is 7.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) on Monday, plunged -0.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $298.62. Within the past 52 weeks, JPM’s price has moved between $190.90 and $299.59.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 12.99% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.26%. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.78 billion.

In an organization with 317233 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.43%, operating margin of 25.79%, and the pretax margin is 25.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 73.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 1,390,972. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 5,201 shares at a rate of $267.44, taking the stock ownership to the 229,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Risk Officer proposed sale 5,201 for $267.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,390,971.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.36% during the next five years compared to 12.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.49, a number that is poised to hit 4.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.30%.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 98.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.61 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $277.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $252.55. However, in the short run, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $299.53. Second resistance stands at $300.79. The third major resistance level sits at $302.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $296.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $295.57. The third support level lies at $294.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 828.95 billion based on 2,779,094K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 278,906 M and income totals 58,471 M. The company made 69,944 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,987 M in sales during its previous quarter.