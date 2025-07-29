Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) kicked off on Monday, down -0.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $33.27. Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has traded in a range of $30.12-$38.28.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 3.57%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.62%. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.36 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 29400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.93%, operating margin of 16.9%, and the pretax margin is 12.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is 4.74%, while institutional ownership is 84.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 403,920. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $33.66, taking the stock ownership to the 82,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 12,000 for $33.64, making the entire transaction worth $403,726. This insider now owns 94,511 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.63% during the next five years compared to 3.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s (KDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

The latest stats from [Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, KDP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.28 million was inferior to 12.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.26%.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 16.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.74. The third major resistance level sits at $33.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.79 billion has total of 1,358,194K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,351 M in contrast with the sum of 1,441 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,635 M and last quarter income was 517,000 K.