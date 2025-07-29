Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC) posted a -1.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) opened higher 3.62% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $34.0. Price fluctuations for KLIC have ranged from $26.62 to $52.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 133.33% at the time writing. With a float of $50.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.03 million.

The firm has a total of 2746 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.39%, operating margin of 1.87%, and the pretax margin is 5.83%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc is 3.42%, while institutional ownership is 94.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09 ’24, was worth 564,121. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 11,391 shares at a rate of $49.52, taking the stock ownership to the 20,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $48.11, making the entire transaction worth $1,443,306. This insider now owns 59,701 shares in total.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc, KLIC], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.93%.

During the past 100 days, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc’s (KLIC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.00 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.17. The third major resistance level sits at $36.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.23.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) Key Stats

There are currently 52,769K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 706,230 K according to its annual income of -69,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,990 K and its income totaled -84,520 K.