Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) volume exceeds 0.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) kicked off on Monday, down -3.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $45.79. Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has traded in a range of $19.44-$53.27.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -26.36%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.99%. With a float of $58.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 188 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -472.5%, and the pretax margin is -409.07%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kymera Therapeutics Inc is 16.89%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 13,955,348. In this transaction Director of this company bought 317,167 shares at a rate of $44.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,798,795 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 655,500 for $44.00, making the entire transaction worth $28,842,000. This insider now owns 6,117,295 shares in total.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.51% during the next five years compared to -26.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s (KYMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.76 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.50%.

During the past 100 days, Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s (KYMR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.62 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.43 in the near term. At $46.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.10 billion has total of 65,120K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,070 K in contrast with the sum of -223,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,100 K and last quarter income was -65,580 K.